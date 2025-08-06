Publicis Media appoints Akshat Raizada as AVP - Digital Buying at Starcom

Publicis Media has appointed Akshat Raizada as the associate vice president - digital buying at Starcom India. Raizada joins from JioHotstar, where he was working as senior director - agency sales. He posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.

With nearly 15 years of experience in the media and advertising industry, Raizada has previously worked with organisations such as Viacom18, GroupM, Media.net, and Vertoz. Over the years, he has built a strong track record in media sales, business development, and digital strategy.

In his earlier roles, Raizada has led business development, account management, and client servicing teams. His responsibilities have included contributing to revenue growth, preparing weekly work schedules, analysing sales figures, setting performance goals, and offering feedback to meet revenue targets. He has also collaborated with various teams to onboard both demand and supply partners, while advising on product enhancements aligned with evolving industry standards.

At Starcom, Raizada is expected to play a key role in strengthening digital buying capabilities and supporting client growth through data-driven media investments.