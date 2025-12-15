Publicis Media appoints Atique Kazi as Performics India CEO

Publicis Groupe India announced the appointment of Atique Kazi as chief executive officer of Performics India, signalling a decisive step in the Groupe’s continued investment in world-class leadership across its media operations. Performics India, part of Publicis Groupe’s leading global integrated digital marketing agency, enters this next phase with renewed ambition as Kazi takes charge. He will report to Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia.

In parallel, Publicis Media has elevated Gautam Surath to chief strategy & transformation officer to lead the newly formed team. In this expanded role, Surath will focus on strengthening and scaling the Groupe’s capabilities across Influence, Data & Analytics, Search, Commerce, Programmatic, and Martech. Over the next few months, he will also support a smooth transition for Kazi as he steps into his new mandate. Surath’s work in integrating media, ecommerce, data, AI and performance marketing has played a crucial role in shaping Performics India’s growth journey and elevating the quality of its delivery.

Kazi joins with more than two decades of deep expertise across digital media, technology, data-driven marketing, and scaled transformation, partnering with leading brands to accelerate programmatic maturity, advance platform-driven solutions, and unlock scaled transformation across categories. His mandate reflects both the momentum Performics has built in recent years and its critical role in shaping the Groupe’s future growth, setting new benchmarks for excellence in the digital marketing domain.

Speaking about the leadership appointments, Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia, said, “Atique’s appointment marks an important evolution for Performics India. His depth of experience, clarity of vision, and proven ability to scale complex digital ecosystems make him an exceptional addition to our leadership bench. At the same time, Gautam’s elevation to lead our strategy & transformation office for the media division strengthens the groupe in an equally crucial way. His steady leadership and ability to integrate media, data, AI, and commerce have shaped Performics India’s progress so far, and his new mandate allows us to double down on the capabilities that will define Publicis’ Media’s future. Together, these leadership moves position Publicis Media India to accelerate growth for our clients and deepen our competitive advantage across the region.”

Commenting on his new role as chief strategy & transformation officer, Publicis Media India, Gautam Surath, said, “It has been a privilege to help shape the growth of Performics India over the years, and I’m deeply proud of what our teams have built together. As I step into this new role, I’m excited to work towards further strengthening the Groupe’s capabilities across data, influence, technology, and performance. These areas are increasingly central to how clients grow and I’m committed to bringing even more coherence, integration and strategic ambition to our offering. I look forward to supporting Atique during his transition and to working closely with the wider leadership to drive the next wave of momentum for Publicis Media together.”

Atique Kazi, CEO, Performics India, said, “Performics India sits at a defining moment - where data, technology, and creativity converge to open extraordinary possibilities for brands. I’m energised by the scale of opportunity ahead of us and by the talent within the organisation. Together with the teams, I look forward to building solutions that are not just innovative but genuinely transformational for our clients. Performics has a strong legacy within Publicis Groupe, and we are now poised to shape the next chapter of its growth.”