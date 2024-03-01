Publicis Media elevates Anil K Pandit to executive VP- head of programmatic, data and tech

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Pandit will oversee the programmatic practice and drive data-driven marketing solutions for the dynamic India market.
Publicis Media, a French multinational advertising and public relations company, has elevated Anil K Pandit as executive vice president - head of programmatic, data and tech. Pandit shared the development in a LinkedIn post.
He has been associated with the agency since 2019, working as senior vice president of programmatic. With a background spanning over two decades in digital and mobile marketing, he brings a wealth of experience in delivering exceptional performance and driving growth across diverse verticals and platforms. At Publicis Media, he will oversee the programmatic practice and drive data-driven marketing solutions for the dynamic India market.
Pandit initiated his career at the Times of India as a senior officer, subsequently contributing to prominent organisations such as India Today, Apnapaisa, People Interactive India, Omnicom Media Group, and MicroAd. During his tenure at Omnicom Media, Pandit held the position of vice president, overseeing programmatic strategies and leading Accuen India.
Currently, he is also a council member of MMA -Data and Martech, guest speaker at Symbiosis Institute Of Media And Communication, Pune and guest faculty for International Management Institute, New Delhi.