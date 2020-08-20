Publicis Media hires Mimi Deb to lead platformGSK

In this role, Mimi will manage end-to-end responsibilities under media investment management for GSK India, and work towards using media as a driver of brand and business growth.
Publicis Media has hired Mimi Deb to lead its dedicated bespoke unit platformGSK. In this role, Mimi will manage end-to-end responsibilities under media investment management for GSK India, and work towards using media as a driver of brand and business growth. platformGSK brings together diverse talent with expertise across areas such as media, healthcare, consumer strategy and business transformation from across the Publicis Groupe for the FMCG giant GSK.
Mimi is a media veteran who comes with a wide spectrum of experience of over seventeen years across the media agency business and almost six-years of marketing & sales experience in the Middle East.
She has led and managed prominent FMCG, CPG & Digital-first brands like Dabur, Perfetti, Mother Dairy, RSPL, Amway, McCain Foods, OLX, GoDaddy and Shopclues, to name a few. Her last stint was with Wavemaker, earlier to which she has also worked with Universal McCann, OMS & Hakuhudo Percept in key roles.
Ajit Gurnani, CCO, Zenith India says, “platformGSK is a market-leading, end-to-end platform for FMCG major GSK and given her experience and skills Mimi is the ideal person to lead the mandate by focusing on value creation, innovation, media excellence and product differentiation. I am confident that she will drive significant and measurable media, brand & business outcomes for platformGSK and GSK CH.”
Mimi Deb said that she’s excited to be taking on the new role, and looks forward to building and executing marketing transformation for GSK. “I am delighted at the opportunity and look forward to harnessing the power of innovative media strategies for the continued growth of GSK CH. I am committed to accelerating platformGSK’s capabilities, driving business results and keeping our offering competitive, impactful and well-ahead of the curve.”