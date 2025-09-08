Publicis Media India appoints Ravi Bhaya as chief client officer

Publicis Media India, part of Publicis Groupe India, has appointed Ravi Bhaya as Chief Client Officer, reinforcing its client-centric leadership and ambition todeliver business impact through innovation, data and technology. Based in Mumbai, Bhaya will report to Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia.

In his new role, Bhaya will lead the client transformation agenda across agency brands in India - Starcom, Zenith, and Performicswith a mandatetodeepenclient partnerships, scale data-led, AI-poweredsolutions,and deliver integrated, future-readyofferings.

A seasoned global leader, Bhaya brings over two decades of experience in mediaand digital transformation, across diverse markets including India, Germany, South Africa, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, and North America. His expertise spans client leadership, growth strategy, and market development, rooted in a deep understanding of data-driven and performance-focused marketing.

Bhaya returns to Publicis Groupe after holding senior leadership roles in South Africa, Indonesia, and Vietnam, where he expanded agency capabilities, led strategic transformationmandates for marquee brands such as P&G, Samsung, Coca-Cola, BMW and Mondelez. Most recently, he co-founded RSquared Global Ventures (R2GV), advising MarTech, AdTech, Data, and Commerce startups on scaling strategies, while working with venture capitalists to identifyhigh-growth opportunities in emerging technologies. Prior to that, he served as managing director - global growth at Munich-based Serviceplan Group, driving international business, alliances and partnerships.

Lalatendu Das, CEO, Publicis Media South Asia, said, “Ravi’s appointment is a strong reflection of our commitment to building trusted, strategic partnerships with our clients. His global exposure, entrepreneurial mindset, and proven ability to deliver impact across markets make him ideally suited to lead our client transformation agenda in India.”

Commenting on his appointment, Ravi Bhaya, chief client officer, Publicis Media India, said, "Returning to Publicis is both familiar and fresh - rooted in trust, driven by renewed ambition, and focused on what’s next. As data, creativity, and AI converge to reshape the industry, I look forward to co-creating solutions with our teams and clientsthat drive meaningful and measurable outcomes.”