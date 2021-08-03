Publicis Sapient appoints Arthur Filip as Chief Growth Officer

Based in New York, he will report to Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz.
Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation company, announced today the appointment of Arthur Filip in the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately. Based in New York, he will report to Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz.
Arthur Filip will be responsible for accelerating how Publicis Sapient brings its full ecosystem, including industries, solutions, client leaders, delivery, marketing and alliance partners, to deliver greater value to the company’s clients, maximize business opportunities and drive growth. In his role, he will lead the global sales ecosystem, business development and operations for Publicis Sapient’s new and existing clients as well as partner on clients of parent company Publicis Groupe, and will collaborate with teams across the organization to drive multi-disciplinary expansion.
“Arthur is a seasoned global leader with a growth record of over 30 years in the technology services and software industries. He is uniquely qualified to identify and unlock sources of value for our clients’ businesses and will build on our business momentum to further drive the global growth of the company,” said Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz. “As more businesses accelerate their digital business transformation, we will be even better positioned under Arthur’s leadership to significantly impact our clients’ businesses in an agile and iterative way that meets their needs.”
“I’m thrilled to join a leading innovator like Publicis Sapient at this important time. Building digital capabilities is crucial to value creation, and Publicis Sapient has the right mix of strategy, product, experience, engineering and data to power companies’ digital business transformation journeys,” said Arthur Filip. “I look forward to working with Nigel, the leadership and our teams to drive our global expansion while helping companies around the world to develop the right capabilities to lead in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.”
Over the course of his 30-year career, Arthur Filip has built, led and grown teams and functions at HCL Technologies, Microsoft, HP, Oracle, Unisys and IBM. He combines strategic and operational experience in the global IT industry, has led teams through change while creating profitable growth and shareholder value and has deep experience optimizing people, processes and technology for the digital age.
He joined Publicis Sapient from HCL Technologies, where he served as EVP, global head of sales transformation and marketing. Under his leadership, HCL achieved industry records as the fastest-growing technology company over $5 billion in revenue and largest brand valuation gained over a five-year period. He is an advisor to leaders on big scale digital transformation, ecosystem growth and revolutionary change. He attended Boston University’s Questrom School of Management.Publicis Sapient, the digital business transformation company, announced today the appointment of Arthur Filip in the newly created position of Chief Growth Officer, effective immediately. Based in New York, he will report to Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz.