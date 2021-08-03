Publicis Sapient appoints Arthur Filip as Chief Growth Officer

“Arthur is a seasoned global leader with a growth record of over 30 years in the technology services and software industries. He is uniquely qualified to identify and unlock sources of value for our clients’ businesses and will build on our business momentum to further drive the global growth of the company,” said Publicis Sapient CEO Nigel Vaz. “As more businesses accelerate their digital business transformation, we will be even better positioned under Arthur’s leadership to significantly impact our clients’ businesses in an agile and iterative way that meets their needs.”