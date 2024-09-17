Publicis Sapient appoints Shubhradeep Guha as global chief delivery officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Before this role, Guha spent the last 8 years at Google.
Shubhradeep Guha joins Publicis Sapient as global chief delivery officer. He will be responsible for managing the global delivery of client engagements.
In this role, he will collaborate with the company’s global capability leaders to enhance its SPEED framework (Strategy, Product, Experience, Engineering, and Data and AI) and lead the AI-driven transformation of global delivery.
Publicis Sapient announced his appointment via LinkedIn.
Before this role, Guha spent eight years at Google, where he most recently served as Managing Director of Media Services for CPG, M&E, Canada, and LatAm.