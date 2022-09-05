Publicis Worldwide appoints Nitin Sharma as Senior Vice President & Head of Client Services

Welcoming Nitin to the agency, Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, Publicis Worldwide, India said: “While we reinvent ourselves to cater to the evolving marketing landscape, it is imperative to have the sound backing of a team that will drive this momentum forward for us. Towards that goal, we are glad to have someone of the calibre of Nitin Sharma who comes on board with domain expertise that is rich and pragmatic. His strong ability to direct and lead brands to a reputable position in the marketplace while possessing qualitative and admirable leadership skills bode well for our momentum in the long run.”