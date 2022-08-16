Publicis Worldwide India appoints Oindrila Roy as managing director

She will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide, India.
Oindrila Roy, a client-centric business leader with over 20 years of experience across advertising, media and marketing has been appointed as Managing Director at Publicis Worldwide, India. A staunch proponent of using the power of data to arrive at communications solutions for business growth, Oindrila will work towards fostering rapid growth and benchmarking Publicis Worldwide as the agency of choice for brands and the industry.
Additionally, the appointment will dial up Publicis Worldwide India’s offerings and spectrum of expertise in the marketplace, with technology, experience and data-fuelled creative solutions. Part of Publicis Groupe, Publicis Worldwide India works with clients such as Citibank, Zee, Heineken, Linen Club, Times Television Network, Enamor, HDFC Mutual Funds and Kalpataru among others.
Over the past 20 years, Oindrila has held senior positions across organizations including JWT, Leo Burnett, Edelweiss, and Essence (Group M) where she worked across multiple industries such as BFSI, FMCG, Beauty, E-commerce, Ed-tech and a whole host of Direct-to-Consumer brands.
She will report to Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and Publicis Worldwide, India.
Welcoming Oindrila to the agency, Paritosh Srivastava said: “Publicis Worldwide is the flagship agency network for the Groupe and India is a very critical market. Finding the right leader for PWW was quite a task. Oindrila is just the right person for the role for many reasons. She is that rare breed who has solid traditional brand management experience along with a keen sense of where the future lies. Oindrila has a rich and varied exposure to creative agencies, media and data, which our wonderful brands and clients can benefit from. Having worked in the Groupe before, she is familiar with the philosophy of ‘Power of One’ and the magic it can create for our client partners.”
Adding further he said, “The ambition is to make Publicis Worldwide India a powerful creative and strategic offering in the industry and this is another leap towards that. We are looking at the future with great anticipation and excitement."
On joining the agency and the opportunities it presents, Oindrila commented: “I am delighted to be a part of the Groupe that’s on the forefront of path-breaking work and to lead an agency that has been instrumental in creating some of the most iconic brands in the country. I will focus on building a team that delivers on effective solutions for our client's business challenges. This role will add on to the momentum that Paritosh Srivastava and the team have for the agency, which is to be counted among the most powerful creative and strategic outfits in the industry.”
Apart from work, Oindrila is an avid reader, a Twitter addict, and a street photographer.