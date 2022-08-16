Publicis Worldwide India appoints Oindrila Roy as managing director

Welcoming Oindrila to the agency, Paritosh Srivastava said: “Publicis Worldwide is the flagship agency network for the Groupe and India is a very critical market. Finding the right leader for PWW was quite a task. Oindrila is just the right person for the role for many reasons. She is that rare breed who has solid traditional brand management experience along with a keen sense of where the future lies. Oindrila has a rich and varied exposure to creative agencies, media and data, which our wonderful brands and clients can benefit from. Having worked in the Groupe before, she is familiar with the philosophy of ‘Power of One’ and the magic it can create for our client partners.”