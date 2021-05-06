Publicis Worldwide India appoints Radhika Burman as Vice President – Strategic Planning

On joining Publicis Worldwide and the opportunity that it presents, Radhika said: “I am excited to be part of this new phase at Publicis, and very thrilled at the opportunity to work cohesively on an integrated communications approach to deliver growth and success for our partners. The focus will be to create seamless and consistent experiences for the brands we work on, across multiple channels and touch points. Given the challenging times we are in, the need to deliver unified marketing & messaging strategies has never been stronger. Our efforts will be to give our partners just that”.