PubMatic elevates Sudipto Das as VP - Ad Solutions, APAC

Das has been with the digital advertising technology company for five years and was the Regional Director previously.
PubMatic has recently elevated Sudipto Das as the Vice President - Advertising Solutions, APAC. In his earlier role, he was the regional director for India and South-East Asia for around 3 years. Das joined the company in 2015 as country manager, India.
Prior to that he was working with NDTV as head – video strategy and monetisation (May 2013-Mar 2015), wherein he was responsible for driving NDTV Convergence’s video strategy as well as generating online demand for NDTV Videos. In the past, Das has also worked with LinkedIn, Yahoo and Zee Telefilms.