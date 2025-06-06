Puja Vohra joins Fox Corporation as CMO and EVP, Advertising Sales

Fox Advertising has appointed Puja Vohra as as chief marketing officer (CMO) and executive vice president (EVP), advertising sales. In this newly created role, Vohra will lead the ad sales marketing strategy across the FOX portfolio—which consists of Fox Entertainment, FOX Sports, Fox News Media, and Tubi.

The company announced her appointment through an official LinkedIn post.

Prior to this, Vohra was working as executive vice president, marketing at Paramount+ for the past two years.

She will work on defining the value across offerings, creating consistent messaging, and supporting sales teams to sell the full content range by tracking customer needs and market trends across segments.