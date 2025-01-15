Pulak Sarmah joins Sun Pharma as Head of Corporate Marketing & Brand

Pulak Sarmah has joined Sun Pharma as head of corporate marketing and brand. Prior to this role, Sarmah was working with Zurich Kotak General Insurance for the past 9 years.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.





Sarmah has nearly two decades of experience in full funnel marketing. He started his career in 2006 at Ogilvy & Mather. Sarmah then spent 18 years with the Kotak Mahindra Group, holding marketing roles across various businesses, including Kotak Life, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Kotak General Insurance, which was later rebranded as Zurich Kotak General Insurance.