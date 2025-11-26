PUMA India appoints Ramprasad Sridharan as Managing Director

PUMA has appointed Ramprasad Sridharan as managing director of PUMA India. He will start his role in December 2025 and report directly to PUMA chief commercial officer, Matthias Bäumer.

Advertisment

Sridharan brings over 25 years of experience in brand building across the Asia Pacific region, including digital growth and commercial strategy. Most recently, he was the CEO and managing director at United Colors of Benetton India, where he led large-scale transformation initiatives.

Before joining United Colors of Benetton India, Sridharan held various senior leadership roles at companies such as Clarks and Reebok India. His career has been defined by a strong focus on building a strong commercial strategy, with a special emphasis on leadership, organizational development, driving change and transformation, and fostering high-performance work environments.

“Ram is a highly experienced leader with a strong track record in the fashion and footwear industry. He brings deep retail expertise to PUMA that will strengthen our operations and support India as one of our key markets,” said PUMA chief commercial officer Matthias Bäumer. “I am confident that his strong background will help accelerate PUMA India’s growth and play a crucial role in turning our global strategic priorities into regional success.”

Sridharan replaces Karthik Balagopalan, who decided to pursue new interests outside the company.