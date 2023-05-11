PUMA India appoints Karthik Balagopalan as Managing Director

Karthik replaces Abhishek Ganguly, who worked for PUMA’s Indian business for 17 years and has been the Managing Director of PUMA India since 2014.
Sports company PUMA has appointed PUMA’s Global Director Retail and e-Commerce Karthik Balagopalan as the new Managing Director of PUMA India.
Karthik has been with PUMA since 2006. Prior to leading PUMA’s global DTC business, he held management positions in the Retail operations and Business Development at PUMA India. His local knowledge, relevant experience in the direct-to-consumer business across all channels combined with exposure to global business and headquarter functions makes him the ideal candidate for managing the important Indian market. Karthik will report into PUMA CEO Arne Freundt and will be based in Bangalore, India.
Karthik replaces Abhishek Ganguly, who worked for PUMA’s Indian business for 17 years and has been the Managing Director of PUMA India since 2014. Abhishek leaves PUMA to pursue a career as an entrepreneur in his own venture.
“India is a vibrant market, where PUMA has been the No. 1 brand for many years. With the appointment of Karthik, we will write the next chapter of this very successful story,” said PUMA CEO Arne Freundt. “I would like to thank Abhishek for his energy and commitment over the past 17 years and wish him all the best for his future as an entrepreneur.”
Karthik will start in his new role on August 1, 2023. Abhishek will remain at PUMA until the end of August to ensure a smooth transition.