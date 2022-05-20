PumPumPum appoints Nikhil Sharma as AVP of Growth & Marketing

One of the youngest political advisors and driving innovative marketing campaigns for both corporates and political parties, Nikhil has mastered the art of delivering results under the most competitive environments. He is a seasoned marketing professional with 14+ years of experience working with some of the most exciting and challenging brands in the country. He founded two different start-ups, one a digital marketing agency, A Cup of Tea, and the other, an FMCG brand, Golden Nectar, where he was in charge of marketing and growth. Prior to that, Nikhil was also associated with AVIS India, leading its India's marketing team.