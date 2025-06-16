Puneet Biyani joins The Times of India as VP & Head of OOH, Branded Content & Exhibitions in Response

Puneet Biyani has joined BCCL (The Times of India) as vice president & head of OOH, branded content & exhibitions in response.

Puneet, who is a chartered accountant & exed – GMP from Harvard Business School, is a business leader with over 20 years of experience in business operations, P&L management, finance, business planning, fund raising, process automation, M&A and strategy.

In his earlier role with Lemma Tech (AdTech Startup), Puneet was president & chief strategy officer and was driving business and operations for APAC region – operations in India, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and Australia. He was instrumental in connecting TV and Digital OOH, developing global business Strategy for both the businesses. Prior to Lemma Tech, Puneet has worked in Times OOH, Goldman Sachs, and Pricewaterhouse Coopers (PWC).

As BCCL builds adjacencies to its core strengths, Puneet will leverage the company’s print, digital, and content ecosystem to curate & execute strategies that leverage partnerships, create robust client solutions.