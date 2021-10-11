Puneet Dhiman quits Google to Join Bella Vita Organic as Director, Marketing & Growth

Puneet says, “Everything that I have learnt through data over the past 11 years, has stayed with me, which I have nurtured as my approach towards any and all genres of marketing. Working with Bella Vita Organic, my core vision is to create a brand that stays true to its values and becomes the go-to brand for all things Natural. And with the collective efforts of our amazing team members, I am confident that we will have a Global recognition soon”.