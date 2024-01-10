Puneeth Bekal joins HDFC securities as chief marketing officer

Speaking on his appointment, Bekal said, “I am thrilled to embark on this journey with HDFC Securities, driving towards our shared vision of becoming the preeminent ally for financial investors. As the newly appointed CMO at HDFC Securities and HDFC Sky, my immediate focus is to propel our digital capabilities to new heights, with a specific emphasis on HDFC Sky. This strategic initiative aims to position HDFC Sky as the undisputed investment platform of choice for the vibrant community of young and millennial investors across the nation."