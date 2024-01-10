Puneeth Bekal joins HDFC securities as chief marketing officer

HDFC securities has onboarded Bekal for the position of CMO and executive vice president.
HDFC securities has announced the appointment of Puneeth Bekal for the position of chief marketing officer (CMO) and executive vice president. Bekal will be heading the marketing department and HDFC Sky- the flat pricing equity broking app launched in September 2023.
Bekal has over 19 years of experience in brands and marketing, with key expertise in brand strategy, marketing strategy, and digital marketing across industries and verticals. Before joining HSL, he worked for organisations including Mastercard, Godrej Group, Lodha Group, and Ceat Tyres.
Speaking on his appointment, Bekal said, “I am thrilled to embark on this journey with HDFC Securities, driving towards our shared vision of becoming the preeminent ally for financial investors. As the newly appointed CMO at HDFC Securities and HDFC Sky, my immediate focus is to propel our digital capabilities to new heights, with a specific emphasis on HDFC Sky. This strategic initiative aims to position HDFC Sky as the undisputed investment platform of choice for the vibrant community of young and millennial investors across the nation."
Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities, added, “Puneeth will be instrumental in crafting a new age, digital-first marketing ecosystem to lead HDFC Securities to stand out in the fragmented and evolving broking and distribution space in India. Puneeth’s enthusiasm and expertise will play a key role in the entire spectrum of HSL’s offerings ranging from our flat pricing offering- HDFC Sky to Investment advisory services.”