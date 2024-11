Punit Bhatt joins Honda Cars India as head of advertising and brand solutions. Before this, he was working with SKODA India as assistant general manager. He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Advertisment

Bhatt is a management professional with over 14 years of experience in leading

marketing and advertising communications across diversified categories.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like DDB Mudra, Hover Automotive India, Publicis Communications, Havas, and more.