Punit Kumar Singh joins FCB Group India as chief strategy officer

FCB Group India has appointed Punit Kumar Singh as its chief strategy officer. Before this, Singh was working as head of planning- strategy, brand, digital and communications (North).
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Singh has over 18 years of experience in the field of strategy and digital integration.
Throughout his career, he was a part of organisations like Dentsu Creative, MullenLowe Lintas, Askme Bazaar, and Maxus.