Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years

Commenting on his 15-year long journey at 9X Media, Punit Pandey said, “I have had the most exciting and fulfilling journey at 9X Media Network. I am proud to be a part of the Network’s founding story. There hasn’t been a dull moment ever, as I have had the opportunity to work on varied roles with diverse mandates! From a single music television channel, 9X Media has evolved into India’s largest music television network, comprising several satellite channels, an Indie music label and compelling and unique digital products. Having worked for over 3 decades in the media and entertainment sector, I have now decided to take a short break before announcing my next move. I am pleased to leave behind a large tribe of happy music aficionados who have grown with 9X Media’s music television channels!”