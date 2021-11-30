Punit Pandey takes additional charge of revenue for 9XMedia

Commenting on his additional charge as revenue head, Punit Pandey chief business officer, 9X Media said, “I am extremely proud to be a part of 9X Media since the Network’s inception in 2007. From a single music television channel, 9X Media has evolved into India’s largest music television network comprising of platforms both television and digital. I am excited to take charge of Ad Sales in these challenging times. I am also delighted to take our Network’s large tribe of happy young music and entertainment consumers across screens, to the market place! My priority as revenue head is to steer the Network towards the next phase of growth.”