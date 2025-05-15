Punt Partners appoints Harsh Shah as Managing Director of Punt Creative

Punt Partners, an integrated marketing company focused on martech, AI, and creative technology, announced the appointment of Harsh Shah as managing director of Punt Creative, the company’s creative services division. Shah brings with him nearly two decades of deep expertise in brand strategy, integrated campaigns, and creative storytelling.

Shah joins Punt Creative following a strong leadership track record across marquee creative agencies like VML(Wunderman Thompson) and led Dentsu Webchutney to its Global Agency of the Year title at Cannes 2022. He has worked on brands like Meta, Google, YouTube, Uber, Flipkart, HUL, P&G, Marico, Tinder, Tanishq and many more. Shah has more than 20 Cannes Lions under his belt including a Titanium, Grand Prix and Gold.

Punt Creative is the creative powerhouse within Punt Partners, working closely with clients to build brand platforms, IPs, digital-first campaigns, and business-driving narratives.

“Joining Punt Creative feels like a homecoming to everything I love—ideas that move people, a culture that encourages bold thinking, and an ecosystem that’s embracing the evolution of creativity with both arms. Punt’s vision to unify brand, content, commerce, AI and tech is rare and real. I’m thrilled to lead this next chapter with our incredible talent and founding leadership,” said Harsh Shah, managing director, Punt Creative.

“Harsh is not only a creative leader but also a strategic thinker who understands the changing face of brand building. His energy, integrity, and deep industry insight will be instrumental as we continue to scale Punt Creative and bring our integrated vision to life,” said Madhu Sudhan, co-founder of Punt Partners.

“We built Punt Creative to challenge the status quo and create brand experiences that deliver impact across platforms. Harsh’s leadership will help us sharpen that promise. His ability to inspire teams and clients alike makes him the perfect partner for our next leap,” added Priyanka Agarwal, co-founder of Punt Partners.