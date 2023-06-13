Punt Partners names Sumera Dewan as President of its creative stack

In her new role, she will be responsible for establishing and driving the creative business for the company.
Punt Partners, the tech start-up co-founded by (late) Sidharth Rao and Madhu Sudhan, expands into creative services with Sumera Dewan, she made this announcement via Linkedin.
In her new role, she will be responsible for establishing and driving the creative business for the company.
Prior to joining Punt Partners, Dewan served as vice president at Webchutney. She joined Webchutney in 2016. Dewan has also worked with JWT, Soho Square Advertising (now 82.5 Communications), and Dentsu One (now part of Dentsu Creative).