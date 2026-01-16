PunToon Kids & VidUnit appoint Sagar Panda as VP – brand partnerships

PunToon Kids and VidUnit have appointed Sagar Panda as vice president – Brand Partnerships, strengthening their leadership team as both platforms expand their digital content and brand collaboration offerings.

In his new role, Panda will oversee brand partnerships, integrated digital sales and branded content initiatives across both entities. His remit includes developing partnerships around VidUnit’s celebrity-led digital content properties, alongside brand integrations across PunToon Kids’ content portfolio.

Panda brings close to two decades of experience across media, advertising and digital platforms. Most recently, he led the West and North regional business at Lokal News App, where he worked on regional expansion and revenue growth.

His earlier roles include associate director – Growth & Partnerships at ZEE5, along with leadership positions at Zee Entertainment, Sakal Media Group, The Hindu Group, India TV, Network18 (News18) and Dalal Street Investment Journal. His experience spans digital and programmatic advertising, branded content, sponsorship-led IPs, concept selling and revenue planning.

Commenting on the appointment, Sourabh Kumar, founder & CEO of PunToon Kids and VidUnit, said: “PunToon Kids and VidUnit are scaling rapidly across content, creators, and brand solutions. With Sagar joining us, we are confident of building meaningful, long-term brand partnerships—spanning kids content at PunToon Kids and celebrity-led digital IPs at VidUnit. His strategic thinking and execution strength will be critical as we accelerate growth across both businesses..”