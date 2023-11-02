Puretech Digital appoints Parthiv Majmudar as Vice President

He was previously working as Vice President - Ecommerce at ManipalCigna Health Insurance.
Puretech Digital, the award-winning, full-service digital agency headquartered in Mumbai recently announced the appointment of Parthiv Majmudar as vice president operations, delivery & client engagement. This strategic move underscores Puretech Digital's commitment to its long-term vision and its holistic approach to growth.
Parthiv, an industry veteran with over 18 years of experience joins Puretech Digital from his previous role as vice president - ecommerce at ManipalCigna Health Insurance. With a rich experience of business development, operations and demand generation, Parthiv has also held key positions at brands such as ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, BankBazaar India.
Being a business funnel expert, Parthiv’s role at Puretech Digital will be to bring in the necessary integration across all service lines as a one team one experience framework for their clients and ensuring the team delivers highest quality of work with business impact.
Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Parthiv Majmudar, vice president, Puretech Digital stated, “I am honored to join Puretech Digital and grateful to be part of building its growth journey. The agency's reputation for excellence in the digital space is well-renowned, and I look forward to playing a key role in its continued success.”
Prashant Deorah, CEO, Puretech Digital commenting on the appointment shared, “Parthiv's extensive experience and innovative mindset makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team. His experience and expertise will be instrumental in driving our agency’s growing business and deliver exceptional results for our clients. A lot of the innovation in our business lies in its delivery and operations. We want to continue to build on our robust operational excellence and deliver our promise.”