PVR INOX appoints Traptika Chauhan as Head– Agency Business & Pre-Sale

PVR INOX, a premium cinema exhibitor announces the appointment of Traptika Chauhan as head – agency business and pre-sales. Chauhan joins the leadership team to spearhead the company’s growth in agency partnerships and pre-sales operations, leveraging her extensive experience in media strategy and sales leadership.

In her new role, she will focus on fostering strategic agency collaborations, streamlining pre-sales operations, and driving revenue growth across PVR INOX’s media portfolio. Her expertise will play a pivotal role in enhancing the company’s engagement with advertisers and agencies, creating impactful solutions that align with PVR INOX’s vision of delivering unparalleled value to its partners.

Commenting on her new role, Traptika Chauhan, head – agency business and pre-sales said: "I am honoured to join PVR INOX Limited at this exciting juncture. The company’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the media and entertainment space resonates deeply with me. I look forward to building meaningful agency relationships, streamlining operations, and unlocking new opportunities that will enhance value for our partners and stakeholders."

Traptika Chauhan brings a wealth of experience from her leadership roles at Disney+ Hotstar, Paytm Ads, GroupM, and Publicis. She has a proven track record of driving impactful results through strong agency partnerships, effective sales strategies, and innovative media solutions.