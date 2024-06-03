PVR INOX's chief financial officer Nitin Sood departs

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Nitin Sood, the CFO of PVR INOX, has departed the company following a fruitful 22-year tenure, with his departure date set for July 31, 2024.
He showed appreciation for the fulfilling experiences and teamwork with outstanding coworkers on difficult tasks that supported the company's expansion. Sood enjoyed heading a creative team and emphasised the important moments, obstacles, and successes that were experienced throughout the years.
In his role as CFO, he was instrumental in backing business projects, supervising financial operations, monitoring banking connections, handling investor relations, mergers and acquisitions, and ensuring financial control and compliance for various group firms. Sood started his career at Escorts Finance and later had a significant period at PVR INOX.