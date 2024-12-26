PVR's Arindam Pal joins Xperia Group as Business Head- Integrated Sales

Xperia Group, a customer experience company integrating technology and creativity, has appointed marketing professional Arindam Pal as business head- integrated sales. Prior to this, he was serving as the vice president of sales at PVR INOX.

Pal, an ISB alumnus with a management degree, brings over 24 years of extensive experience in marketing and sales across diverse sectors, including media, cinema, banking, financial services, and telecom. His career highlights include senior leadership roles at PVR INOX, Fever FM & Radio One, Bharti Airtel, Religare Finvest, Times Business Solution, and HDFC Bank.

He excels in crafting and executing competitive go-to-market strategies, policies, and SOPs that drive sales and ensure year-on-year business growth. His ability to deliver customer satisfaction and achieve significant revenue growth has consistently contributed to the success of the organisations he has been part of.

Speaking on his new role at Xperia Group, Pal said, "I am indeed happy to join a professionally managed Group like Xperia. My role in Group is cut out to drive growth, create niche and effective solutions and expand multiple-fold using creative, technological advancements. The market has huge potential and offers immense opportunities with creative and out-of-the-box ideas to delight clients. The team has good expertise and I am confident that we can take the growth story of Xperia Group to the next level."

According to Saibal Gupta, managing partner and chief executive officer - Xperia Group, "We are delighted to have a seasoned marketing profesional like Arindam in our team. Arindam comes with cutting-edge marketing solutions, expert knowledge and sound delivery. His versatility in delighting clients is a well-known fact in various industries and we are looking forward to delight our clients too."