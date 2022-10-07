PwC India announces two senior appointments

On these appointments, Sanjeev Krishan, Chairman, PwC in India said: “Very pleased that we have two very strong women leaders take on critical roles and on behalf of the firm’s leadership, I welcome them onboard. Asha’s three decades of varied experience in our firm will be valuable as she takes over the operations mantle from Satya, who has been instrumental in making the firm a strong technology-enabled internal organisation with presence in 14 cities across the country and delivering quality services to our 10K+ clients. We thank Satya for her contribution to the firm over the last four decades. Gayathri, on the other hand, has already held several leadership positions and brings in a world of experience including strategy, governance, large multi-jurisdictional and complex programmes, sourcing and offshoring projects. Financial Services is a priority service area for us and I am confident that with our strong in-house capabilities and Gai’s expertise in leading transformation projects, we will be able to deliver enhanced value to our clients.”