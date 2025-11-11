PwC India appoints Rajesh Sethi as media, sports and entertainment sector leader

PwC India has announced the appointment of Rajesh Sethi as partner and leader – media, sports and entertainment.

Rajesh Sethi brings over three decades of leadership across media, sports and financial services, with deep expertise in digital business models and enterprise transformation. He has served as global CEO of Ten Sports and head of NBA India, along with other senior leadership roles across major global and Indian organisations. At PwC India, Rajesh will shape strategy and delivery for clients navigating the growing convergence of content, data and technology.

Alongside Rajesh’s appointment, the company has also roped in Navnit Nakra as partner and leader – technology Sector. Nakra brings over two decades of experience across consumer technology, enterprise sales, digital payments and e-commerce and has held senior CXO roles including India CEO at OnePlus. At PwC India, Navnit will play a key role in helping clients accelerate growth, market share, business model shifts, leveraging his deep understanding of how technology-led enterprises scale and grow.

“We are delighted to welcome both Navnit and Rajesh to PwC India. Their deep industry expertise, strong leadership experience and passion for client impact will play a pivotal role in strengthening our Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT) practice. Navnit’s ability to bridge commercial strategy and ecosystem partnerships complements Rajesh’s proven track record in driving digital transformation across media, sports, and entertainment. Together, they bring an exceptional blend of strategic vision and execution capability that will help our clients reimagine growth in a world being reshaped by technology,” said Arnab Basu, partner and leader – clients & industries, PwC India.

“As GenAI and digital infrastructure accelerate disruption across industries, technology and media are converging faster than ever before. The addition of leaders like Navnit, Rajesh and Vinish significantly strengthens PwC India’s ability to support clients through this transformation. Navnit brings depth in consumer technology and ecosystem-led growth; Rajesh brings the storytelling power and strategic insight that drive brand reinvention and content-led ecosystems. Together with Vinish Bawa in Telecom, they complete a formidable TMT leadership team — one that embodies PwC India’s ambition to be the trusted orchestrator of growth across kal ka Bharat,” said Manpreet Singh Ahuja, partner and leader – technology, media and telecom (TMT), PwC India.