Qoruz appoints Vishnu Kanth Gokul as the President of Sales

Praanesh Bhuvaneshwar, CEO & co-founder at Qoruz said “At Qoruz we are building the next-gen Influencer Marketing solutions. We had always pioneered Influencer Marketing in India since 2015. We have been working 24x7 since inception to upgrade the Influencer Marketing game for every marketer and make it more accessible. We have not just experimented but have significantly grown across SME/ enterprise etc. Vishu joining in will help us go the extra mile to get one step closer to our goal.”