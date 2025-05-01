Qubo ropes in Vahdam’s Nikhil Sareen as Co-founder

Qubo, a leading smart devices company has announced the appointment of Nikhil Sareen as co-founder.With over 15 years of experience spanning entrepreneurship, e-commerce, brand building, and global strategy, Nikhil brings a wealth of experience in building category-defining brands from the ground up. He is widely known for transforming Strauss Sport into a leading sporting brand, a testament to his sharp brand-building instincts and ability to scale operations in highly competitive digital ecosystems. His career journey, marked by a consistent focus on consumer-centric innovation and data-driven decision-making, will be instrumental in shaping Qubo’s next chapter.

Previously, as chief business officer at Vahdam India, Nikhil played a role in the brand’s successful foray into multiple international markets, driving its evolution into a globally loved Indian brand. He also co-founded Schoolkart.com, an early e-commerce venture that catered to niche education needs – a testament to his entrepreneurial mindset and consumer-first approach. Nikhil’s track record of scaling digital-native consumer brands and building strategic partnerships aligns perfectly with Qubo’s mission to revolutionise smart living and bring made-in-India tech innovations to global audiences.

“I am thrilled to join Qubo at a time when it’s reimagining smart living in India,” said Nikhil Sareen. “The brand’s deep focus on innovation and its tech-first approach truly set it apart. I look forward to contributing to its strategic growth, expanding the portfolio, and unlocking new opportunities.”

“We welcome Nikhil Sareen as the co-founder,” said Nikhil Rajpal, founder & CEO, Qubo. “His expertise in building and scaling innovative brands positions him as a valuable partner in advancing Qubo’s mission to elevate its connected living platform.”

A graduate of the Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, Nikhil brings with him not only academic rigour but also practical insight into building scalable, high-trust consumer brands. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Qubo’s journey as it prepares to deepen its leadership in the smart security, mobility, and connected living ecosystems.