Quotient Group onboards T. Gangadhar as Co-Founder & Group CEO

Joseph George ( Joe ) concluded “In spite of the Covid disruption hitting us just 18 months after our launch, we have had a terrific run these past 4.5 years. And so, we are in an exciting position where there is enough to be built upon, but also a lot to be built anew. And between Gangs, Shriram and Rajiv, we have just the right leadership team with the right interests, the right experience, the right attitude and the right competencies to lead us on this journey ahead”