Quotient Ventures elevates Adarsh Atal to group chief creative officer

Speaking about the developments, Joseph (Joe) George, group chairman and CEO, Quotient Ventures, said, “This is a pivotal moment for us as we embark on the 2nd leg of our Group’s journey. And Adarsh’s entry into the Management Team could not have been timelier. The ability, energy and drive of this new management team makes us extremely well placed to build on what we have achieved in our 1st leg. And our continued commitment to keep the interest of our clients’ brands and businesses above all else will ensure that we will undistractedly and singularly be driven to consistently deliver strategic, creative and operational excellence in everything we do.”