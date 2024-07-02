Quotient Ventures elevates Adarsh Atal to group chief creative officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

Quotient Ventures (Tilt Brand Solutions and Vector Brand Solutions), a Mumbai based brand and communications solutioning group announced the elevation of Adarsh Atal to the role of group chief creative officer. He was previously chief creative officer at Tilt Brand Solutions.
Adarsh has been with Tilt almost since its launch and was responsible for some of Tilt’s best work across Dream11, Myntra, Livspace, Licious, Ultratech, Instagram, Swiggy, PhonePe, Blinkit, Shopsy, Kohler, Groww and many more.
With this, Adarsh now joins Joseph George, group chairman and CEO, Hari Krishnan, group chief business officer, Michelle Suradkar, group chief operating officer and Gulshan Singh, group chief strategy officer in the group’s new management team.
Speaking about the developments, Joseph (Joe) George, group chairman and CEO, Quotient Ventures, said, “This is a pivotal moment for us as we embark on the 2nd leg of our Group’s journey. And Adarsh’s entry into the Management Team could not have been timelier. The ability, energy and drive of this new management team makes us extremely well placed to build on what we have achieved in our 1st leg. And our continued commitment to keep the interest of our clients’ brands and businesses above all else will ensure that we will undistractedly and singularly be driven to consistently deliver strategic, creative and operational excellence in everything we do.”
Adarsh Atal, group chief creative officer, Quotient Ventures, added, “The last 6 years have been an absolutely delightful journey for us at Quotient. We have created together, won together, stumbled together, grown together. Now, we take all the learnings from the last few years and enter this exciting new phase for Quotient. I am thrilled to be playing my part in making sure this stupendously talented team and their magical work gets all that they deserve.”