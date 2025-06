Qure.ai has appointed Richa Dholi as its global marketing director. Prior to this role, Dholi was working as head of social media and new age content at HDFC Bank.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Dholi comes with over a decade of experience. She started her career as an account executive at McCann Worldgroup in 2009. Throughout her career, she has also worked with organisations such as Lowe Lintas and Partners, Ogilvy & Mather, Capgemini, Koo India, and more.