QYOU Media nominates Raj Mishra to its Board of Directors

Former Country Manager of TikTok India to Immediately Commence Strategic Advisory Services to Drive Direct to Consumer Projects.
QYOU Media Inc., a company operating in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators, has announced that Indian digital leader and strategist, Raj Mishra, has been added as a Nominee to join the Board of Directors of QYOU Media at the company’s shareholder meeting slated for July 17th, 2023. In addition, Mishra will immediately begin an assignment to provide strategic advisory services to the company, principally surrounding new product launches into the direct-to-consumer market in India.
Raj Mishra has established a distinguished track record of accomplishments and success driving businesses in India to profitability and exponential growth. An IMT alumni, the former Country Head at musical.ly, TikTok & Triller enjoys combining technology and trends to help curate substantial value propositions for users. He also worked with the core Bytedance team (owners of TikTok) and spearheaded strategy for their other suite of products and apps in India.
In his earlier role as Country Manager at TikTok India (erstwhile Musical.ly), Mishra was instrumental in driving growth for ByteDance in India by creating the local team, liaising with business partners & the creator community in India, and identifying and incubating talent with the potential to help the company gain popularity on the app. Under his leadership, Musical.ly became the most downloaded app on both Android and iOS. Raj also spearheaded the transition from musical.ly to TikTok and was responsible for the end-to-end rebranding process after the acquisition in 2017. In 2019, he decided to take up a new challenge within Bytedance and was spearheading strategy for one of their newly launched suite of products, Helo.
QYOU Media CEO and Co-Founder, Curt Marvis commented, “Raj is a unique and special leader and we are thrilled to have him join our team at QYOU Media. He has proven his ability to establish process-driven methodologies that drive extraordinary user engagement and financial success. TikTok was the fastest-growing app in the history of India super apps and we welcome his help as we roll out our direct-to-consumer businesses. In addition, he possesses the creativity, relationships, and drive that we believe can provide a real boost to our combined business efforts in India. The QYOU Media board and all management across our various properties in broadcast, connected TV, influencer marketing, and gaming look to leverage his skills to help grow our entire India operations further.”