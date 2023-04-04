R Arvind, named Chief Creative Director - South of Vermmillion

He has worked with agencies like RK Swamy BBDO and Mudra DDB.
Vermmillion has been catering to some of the best brands across the country and overseas. As the agency builds on its proven and powerful client-centric approach, the agency also pursues to propel brand experiences. Vermmillion is all set to turbo-charge its creative proficiency with Arvind to enrich the dynamic processes it houses.
R Arvind is a seasoned professional with over 18 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry. He has honed his skills, working with renowned agencies like RK Swamy BBDO and Mudra DDB, where he gained a sound foundation. Besides this, he established his own Ad agency, TCC, successful for a decade, where he gained valuable entrepreneurial experience and insight into client relationships.
During his long career, R Arvind has worked with a diverse range of brands, including Brylcreem, Snickers, Moods, Henkel, GSK, Classic Polo, Green Trends, Hyundai, and many others. This breadth of experience has allowed him to develop deep expertise across multiple industries and understand the unique challenges and opportunities.
On being appointed as the chief creative director- South, R Arvind stated, "I am extremely excited and honoured to take on this new role. Vermmillion is a vibrant agency that has a massive breadth of capabilities. The Southern region is a dynamic and diverse market, and I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to create innovative and effective campaigns for our clients. I am committed to working closely with the team to deliver creative solutions that drive business growth and build strong relationships with our clients."
At the helm of Vermmillion, Chennai, director Vijayshree Krishnan says, “We were on a roll until now. But with Arvind on board, we aim to leap to the next level in the quality of work, creating an environment where we can challenge ourselves and deliver nothing but the best work. Our vantage ensues a meaningful transformation for our clients who are true disruptors and trailblazers in their industries.”