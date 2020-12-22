R K Swamy Hansa names S Swaminathan as Executive Director, Group Strategy

Swaminathan is an engineering and management graduate with three decades of work experience having worked on both sides - Marketing Communications as well as Technology & Analytics. Commenting on his new role, Swaminathan said “It has been a remarkable journey and experience for me in building Hansa Cequity. The Group is exceptionally patient, and I was able to build the competence and client base without ever having to answer awkward questions from investors. I have personally grown and am proud of what we have built. It is time to move to the next level, and bring more integrated solutions to clients in this challenging market.”