Rachna Lather joins HMD Global as Head Of Marketing

HMD Global, the home of Nokia has recently appointed Rachna Lather as its head of marketing. She joins from Micromax, where she was the head of marketing for more than a year. This was her second stint with Micromax, in her previous stint she was the category marketing head - mobile and consumer electronics (2010-2015). Before joining Micromax, Rachna worked as independent marketing consultant for around 7 months. Prior to that, she headed marketing at Colorbar USA for around 8 months.