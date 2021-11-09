Rachna Lather joins HMD Global as Head Of Marketing

Previously, she was heading marketing at Micromax Informatics
HMD Global, the home of Nokia has recently appointed Rachna Lather as its head of marketing. She joins from Micromax, where she was the head of marketing for more than a year. This was her second stint with Micromax, in her previous stint she was the category marketing head - mobile and consumer electronics (2010-2015). Before joining Micromax, Rachna worked as independent marketing consultant for around 7 months. Prior to that, she headed marketing at Colorbar USA for around 8 months.
With around 18 years of experience in the industry, Rachna has also worked with Motorola India as marketing head (2015-2019) and Virgin Mobile India as senior manager - brand & comms(2008-2010) . A Delhi University Graduate, Lather did her PG diploma in Mass Communication from The Delhi School of Communication.
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.