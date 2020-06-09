Rachna Lokhande steps down as CEO of Kinetic India

In her career spanning nearly two decades, she has worked in different capacities - such as business head, planner, and as a client servicing executive.
After 4 and a half years as CEO of Kinetic India, Rachna Lokhande has stepped down from the post. She has tendered her resignation and her last day at the organisation is on August 14, 2020. In her career spanning nearly two decades, she has worked in different capacities - such as business head, planner, and as a client servicing executive.
She joined Kinetic India in February 2016 as vice president - investments and key accounts. Prior to joining Kinetic India, she was a part of Rapport WW - Arena, as a business head. She was responsible for spearheading key OOH accounts namely, for Hindustan Unilever and Amazon. She also worked closely to implement technology led solutions to make the business more accountable.
According to her Linkedin profile, she worke at Aaren Initiative (Lintas India) as Business Manager from October 2008 to December 2010.At the company, she was responsible for leading a team for new business development. She mentions that she also pitched and won businesses for Piaggio, Bajaj Allianz, Allied Blenders and Distilleries, ICICI and HUL (F&B). Delivered all set KPIs for HUL Food and Beverages Business which set way for acquiring the entire HUL portfolio in 2011.
Prior to that, she worked as a client servicing manager at RK Swamy BBDO between October 2007 and September 2008.Managing Relationship and retaining business for Raymonds, ASK, Edelwise, Nilkamal. Her profile also mentions that she devised a launch strategy for @Home, flagship furniture retail store of Nilkamal across 8 key metros.