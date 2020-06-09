Rachna Lokhande steps down as CEO of Kinetic India

According to her Linkedin profile, she worke at Aaren Initiative (Lintas India) as Business Manager from October 2008 to December 2010.At the company, she was responsible for leading a team for new business development. She mentions that she also pitched and won businesses for Piaggio, Bajaj Allianz, Allied Blenders and Distilleries, ICICI and HUL (F&B). Delivered all set KPIs for HUL Food and Beverages Business which set way for acquiring the entire HUL portfolio in 2011.