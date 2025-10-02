Radhika Piramal exits VIP Industries after nearly two decades

After nearly 20 years at VIP Industries, Radhika Piramal has stepped down from the company. “From Sales Officer to Brand Manager, then Marketing Head, and finally Managing Director and Vice-Chairperson—I’ve worn many hats and loved them all,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post announcing her exit.

Piramal, who has been one of the most prominent leaders in India’s luggage industry, recalled highlights of her tenure—from travelling across Indian markets with sales teams and trade partners to spending time in factories “obsessing over trolley handle mechanisms and replenishment data.”

Among her proudest achievements, she listed the launch of Skybags and Caprese, driving operational and cultural transformation, and sustaining VIP’s market leadership for over a decade. She credited her success to “the phenomenal people I worked with—far too many to name.”

In her farewell note, Piramal thanked the company’s board, her mentors, leadership teams, employees, customers, vendors, consultants, and partners. She also acknowledged Arpwood Capital for its role in the company’s recent sale, adding that she was confident of VIP’s future under Multiples’ leadership.

Looking ahead, Piramal said she plans to channel her experience as CEO into “inspiring projects” by advising businesses, serving on boards, and advocating for LGBTQ+ equality and visibility in India.