Radico Khaitan appoints Kunal Madan as CMO

Radico Khaitan, the homegrown alcobev company, has announced a leadership progression in line with its priorities of premiumisation, global brand building, and future readiness.

The company has elevated Sudhir Upadhyay as chief sales officer and Kunal Madan as chief marketing officer; both seasoned, internally developed leaders with over a decade-long association with Radico Khaitan and deep industry experience, underscoring its emphasis on advancing next-generation leadership as it enters its next phase of growth.

Under the leadership of Abhishek Khaitan, managing director, Radico Khaitan, the core leadership team comprises Dilip Banthiya, chief financial officer, and Sanjeev Banga, president – international business, and is supported by Sudhir Upadhyay, chief sales officer; Kunal Madan, chief marketing officer and Saket Somani, head –finance & strategy.

Commenting on the leadership realignment, Abhishek Khaitan, Managing Director, Radico Khaitan, said, “At Radico Khaitan, our growth has always been powered by people. We deeply believe that true leadership is not imported, it is cultivated. Over the years, we have consciously chosen to elevate talent from within the organisation, because when individuals are given responsibility, trust, and the opportunity to grow, leadership is shaped organically. Empowering our next generation of leaders is not just a strategic priority, it reflects our faith in our people and our conviction that those who grow with the organisation are best placed to carry its values forward. This belief continues to strengthen our leadership bench and enables us to build a future-ready, globally competitive company with purpose and pride.”

As part of the company’s ongoing leadership evolution, role transitions are being undertaken, including Amar Sinha stepping down from his role as chief operating officer. On this development, Abhishek Khaitan added: “We sincerely appreciate Amar’s contributions during his tenure with the company. His commitment and efforts across key initiatives have supported our growth journey, and we thank him for his dedication. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Amar Sinha, chief operating officer, Radico Khaitan, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to be part of Radico Khaitan’s growth journey and to contribute during such an exciting phase of transformation and expansion for the company. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Abhishek Khaitan for his visionary leadership, unwavering trust, and constant encouragement, which have been instrumental in shaping the company’s trajectory. His clarity of purpose and bold strategic direction have inspired all of us to raise the bar consistently. I am equally thankful to my colleagues across the organisation for their collaboration and commitment. I am proud of what we have built together and remain confident that Radico Khaitan will continue to scale new heights in the years ahead.”

Kunal Madan comes with over 20 years of experience across global sales and marketing, and more than 12 years with the Company, he has played a pivotal role in building and scaling the premium and luxury portfolio, including strengthening its global travel retail presence. In his new role, he will lead the company’s overall marketing strategy, brand architecture and premiumisation agenda across markets.