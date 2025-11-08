Radio City restructures leadership; appoints Lochan Kothari as VP & Head of Marketing

Radio City has announced a refreshed senior leadership structure designed to sharpen market focus, accelerate growth, and strengthen brand strategy across FM, digital, branded content and integrated marketing platforms.

As part of this restructure, Radio City has appointed Lochan Kothari as vice president and head of marketing. He will lead brand strategy and consumer marketing for the network, with a mandate to strengthen the brand’s connect across markets and audiences.

Three key sales leaders have also been assigned expanded regional responsibilities - Alok Saxena will lead sales for North, East, Rajasthan, UP and the Government vertical; Vinodan P will lead the south markets while also taking charge of Gujarat and Rest of Maharashtra; and Mahendra Menezes will drive sales for Mumbai and Indore.

Abe Thomas, chief executive officer, Music Broadcast, said: “At Radio City, we believe that strong leadership and collaboration fuel our growth story. These appointments reaffirm our commitment to nurturing homegrown talent while bringing in fresh energy and perspective into the organisation… Together, they will play a pivotal role in taking our brand to new heights of success and innovation.”

Avinash Nair, chief revenue officer, Radio City, added: “At Radio City, our strength lies in our people and their ability to build meaningful partnerships with our clients and audiences. Alok, Vinodan, and Mahendra have demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep understanding of their respective markets, while Lochan brings fresh energy and strategic vision to our marketing efforts. Together, this leadership team will play a pivotal role in driving Radio City’s growth, innovation, and continued connection with our listeners across the country.”