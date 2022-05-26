Radio Mirchi ropes in Kanan Dave as National Marketing Director

Previously, she was with 9X Media as VP – Head of Marketing & SpotlampE.
Kanan Dave from 9x Media has recently joined Radio Micrhi as nation marketing director. She joins the radio channel after a 3 year stint with 9X Media as vice president - head of marketing, and was responsible for the P&L and drawing up the strategy for the label, creating revenue opportunities building a business plan for the label.
Dave has more than 17 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry. In the past, she has also worked with The Walt Disney Company for 8 years as director of music and marketing and was a core member of the Studio Leadership Team. She also had prior stints with Saregama India, 92.7 big FM and Radio City.