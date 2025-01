Raffic Aslam, creative director at Zoho, has decided to leave the company. Aslam took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Advertisment

He joined the company in 2004 as a senior user interface designer and has worked there for over two decades. He has worked in leadership roles handling both strategy and execution.

He played a key role in crafting ad campaigns such as "Made in India, Made for the World", "GST for India", "VAT for UAE", and launching the Zoho One commercial during Super Bowl LIV.