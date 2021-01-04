Raghav Bahl steps down as the managing director of The Quint

“In terms of the Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (the “LODR Regulations”), we would like to inform you that Mr. Raghav Bahl (DIN: 00015280) has resigned as the Managing Director of the Company w.e.f. closure of business hours of December 29, 2020. Further Raghav Bahl will continue to act as Non-Executive Promoter Director on the Board of the Company,” said the BSE statement