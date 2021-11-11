Rahul Deorah joins apna.co to lead Marketing

At present, apna comprises 70+ communities for skilled professionals such as carpenters, painters, telecallers, field sales agents, delivery personnel and others. apna communities have enabled users to grow their professional networks, upskill through peer learning and find employment & gig opportunities. apna’s communities have enabled over 37 million peer to peer professional conversations during the festive season. They have also partnered with organizations such as, National Skill Development Corporation, UNICEF Yuwaah, Truecaller, Akzonobel, and the Ministry of Minority Affairs of India, in their endeavor to provide better skilling and job opportunities to candidates.