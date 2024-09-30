Rahul Jagdish Mishra joins Kotak Life as AVP- brand marketing

Kotak Life appoints Rahul Jagdish Mishra as associate vice president of brand marketing. Prior to this, he was working with Mindshare as director- digital.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn, he wrote, "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Assistant Vice President - Brand Marketing at Kotak Life! After investing 8 years in media agencies, this is my first move to the brand side. My role now broadens beyond digital media, and I’m eager to dive into this new journey as a marketer."

In the past, he has worked with Fulcro, Havas Media Group, MediaCom, Mindshift Interactive and Gozoop. Mishra is a digital media expert with 8 years of experience in digital media planning, buying and performance marketing.